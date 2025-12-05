Revolutionizing Agriculture: Nano Fertilisers in Focus After Government Collaboration

In a significant move, the government has teamed up with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to examine the impact of nano fertilisers on agriculture. This initiative involves a network project focused on nano urea, Union Minister Anupriya Patel announced to the Lok Sabha on Friday.

An MoU was signed on November 3, 2025, committing a total of Rs 21.20 crore, inclusive of GST, to the five-year project. This collaborative effort will receive joint funding from fertiliser public sector undertakings and cooperatives, as noted by the Minister of State for Fertilisers in her written statement.

In addition, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) has initiated trials in drought-affected districts like Balangir. The testing, focusing on crops such as paddy, cotton, and brinjal, indicates enhanced yields with reduced chemical fertiliser use, supporting wider technology adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)