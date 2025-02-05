Swiggy Battles Intensified Competition Amid Expanding Losses and Growth Strategy

Food and grocery delivery giant Swiggy announced a significant increase in its consolidated loss to Rs 799.08 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024, compared to Rs 574.38 crore in the same period a year prior. This rise comes despite a revenue increase to Rs 3,993.06 crore, up from Rs 3,048.69 crore, according to the company's latest regulatory filing.

Swiggy's Gross Order Value (GOV) experienced a robust 38% year-on-year jump to Rs 12,165 crore. Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director and Group CEO, stated that the company continues to focus on segmented product offerings during festive seasons, aiming to create more consumer occasions. The food delivery business GOV rose 19.2% to Rs 7,436 crore annually, coupled with a significant 63.7% quarter-on-quarter growth in adjusted EBITDA to Rs 184 crore, reflecting a margin increase.

Investment in the quick-commerce sector via Swiggy Instamart also increased, marked by an 88% rise in GOV to Rs 3,907 crore. However, this led to a decrease in contribution margin due to intensified investment in expanding operations and user activation. The company recorded 96 new active stores, enhancing its footprint across India, amidst stiff competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)