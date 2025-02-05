Left Menu

Triveni Engineering Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

Triveni Engineering and Industries reported a 69% decrease in net profit, earning Rs 42.57 crore for the December quarter due to increased expenses. Despite a 3% rise in total income to Rs 1,600 crore, expenses climbed by 12.44%. The board approved Dhruv M Sawhney's reappointment and a Rs 60 crore capex for power transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:38 IST
Triveni Engineering Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses
  • Country:
  • India

Triveni Engineering and Industries has experienced a challenging December quarter, with a pronounced 69% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.57 crore. A significant factor contributing to this decline was the surge in company expenses.

Despite an encouraging 3% increase in total income, rising to Rs 1,600 crore, the company's financial health was impacted by a notable 12.44% hike in expenditures, amounting to Rs 1,566.76 crore, compared to the same period last year.

In response to these challenges, the board has reappointed Dhruv M Sawhney as managing director and approved a capital expenditure of Rs 60 crore aimed at enhancing the capacity of the power transmission sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025