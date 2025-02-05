Triveni Engineering Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

Triveni Engineering and Industries has experienced a challenging December quarter, with a pronounced 69% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.57 crore. A significant factor contributing to this decline was the surge in company expenses.

Despite an encouraging 3% increase in total income, rising to Rs 1,600 crore, the company's financial health was impacted by a notable 12.44% hike in expenditures, amounting to Rs 1,566.76 crore, compared to the same period last year.

In response to these challenges, the board has reappointed Dhruv M Sawhney as managing director and approved a capital expenditure of Rs 60 crore aimed at enhancing the capacity of the power transmission sector.

