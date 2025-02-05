HairOriginals Secures $5 Million Funding to Expand Global Presence

HairOriginals, a burgeoning brand specializing in hair extensions, announced Wednesday the successful acquisition of a $5 million investment round. This Series A funding was led by 12 Flags Consumer Holdings and Anicut Growth Fund, with participation from Peyush Bansal.

The new capital aims to fuel the expansion of the brand's Try-at-Home services across 40 cities, launch 25-30 new company-owned experience centers within a year, and enhance research and development to cater to a global clientele.

Founded by IIT alumni Jitendra Sharma and Piyush Wadhwani, HairOriginals prides itself on offering premium, ethically sourced natural hair extensions. The latest investment brings the company's total funding to $7.2 million, having previously secured $1.5 million in seed funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)