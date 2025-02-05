Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani Unveils Big Plans for Bengal at BGBS 2025

At the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, Mukesh Ambani announced Reliance Industries' plan to invest Rs 50,000 crore in West Bengal by 2030, building on its previous investments. He outlined key initiatives in digital infrastructure, retail expansion, artisan economy, new energy, and community development partnerships.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, took center stage at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, pledging Rs 50,000 crore in investments for West Bengal by the decade's end. This commitment follows the Rs 50,000 crore investment Reliance has made in the region over the past ten years.

Addressing the audience, Ambani praised Bengal's growth trajectory, strategic location, and ''super-intelligent'' populace. He emphasized the fusion of natural and artificial intelligence as key to the state's future success, with no possibility of failure in sight. Ambani underlined five focus areas, starting with the enhancement of digital infrastructure, notably Reliance Jio's AI-ready data center in Kolkata and the upcoming cable landing station in Digha.

Ambani also revealed plans for Reliance Retail's expansion, increasing its store network and empowering local businesses through the New Commerce initiative. Commitment to Bengal's artisan economy was demonstrated through the 'Swadesh' initiative, promoting state-specific products like 'Jamdani' sarees on global platforms. Furthermore, the New Energy initiative aims to support Bengal's green economy, while the Reliance Foundation collaborates on local cultural projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

