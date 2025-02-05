European Stocks Surge in Best Decade Performance

European stocks are enjoying a significant rally, marking their best performance against Wall Street in a decade during the first six weeks of 2025. Investors have seized on valuation gaps, driving unprecedented fund inflows as they eye catalysts that could sustain momentum.

Germany's potential fiscal policy shifts, a possible Ukraine ceasefire, and milder-than-expected U.S. tariffs are among the factors fueling optimism. As leading European indices like the STOXX 600 hit new highs, outperforming the S&P 500, attention turns to Europe's strengths in often-overlooked sectors.

Despite encouraging signs, experts caution that structural challenges including energy dependence and fragmented markets remain, which could limit Europe's ability to challenge Wall Street's long-term dominance.

