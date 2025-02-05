Santorini Tremors Trigger Tourist Exodus Amid Seismological Concerns

In an unprecedented sequence of tremors, Santorini, Greece's renowned tourist haven, witnessed the departure of hundreds more visitors on Wednesday. The ceaseless activity has raised fears of a larger seismic event, prompting an exodus from the island and rigorous safety measures by local authorities.

As the island's rocky terrain trembles, authorities temporarily halted construction and closed schools across Santorini and adjacent islands. Officials ordered the draining of pools to alleviate the weight pressing on the unstable ground, given the heightened risk of landslides near critical areas like Athinios port.

While ferry routes were cancelled due to turbulent seas, air travel continued to operate, evacuating thousands concerned about the persistent quakes. Experts caution that the situation could endure for weeks, although recent assessments suggest a reduction in tremor intensity.

