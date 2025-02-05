India-Japan Steel Dialogue 2025 Strengthens Bilateral Cooperation and Technological Advancements in the Steel Sector

The 3rd India-Japan Steel Dialogue was successfully convened at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, marking another milestone in the strategic collaboration between the two nations. The dialogue was jointly organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan, and the Ministry of Steel, India, with the aim of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the steel sector, fostering technological advancements, and addressing global challenges in the industry.

The high-level discussions were co-chaired by Mr. Vinod Kumar Tripathi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Government of India, and Mr. Hideyuki Urata, Deputy Director General, METI, Japan. Both sides led delegations of government officials, industry leaders, and steel sector experts to deliberate on key issues shaping the steel industry. Key Discussions and Highlights

Economic and Steel Sector Developments:

Both nations shared updates on their economic landscapes and the evolving dynamics of the steel industry.

India emphasized its robust infrastructure investments, sustained growth in steel demand, and policy measures aimed at strengthening domestic production.

Japan presented insights into recent innovations and economic trends impacting its steel sector.

Strategic Initiatives in India’s Steel Industry:

The Indian delegation outlined the government’s latest initiatives to enhance ease of doing business and attract foreign investment.

Special attention was given to India's Green Steel Report and the newly introduced Taxonomy of Green Steel, which aligns with global sustainability goals.

The potential for increased Japanese investments in India’s research and development (R&D) initiatives was emphasized, leveraging India’s demographic advantages and growing market demand.

Implications of Global Trade Policies:

Both sides exchanged views on the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (EU CBAM) and its implications for international steel trade.

Japan provided insights into its strategies for addressing carbon emissions in steel manufacturing, reinforcing the shared commitment to sustainable industry practices.

Technology Collaboration and Capacity Building:

The dialogue reviewed progress on ongoing capacity-building programs aimed at skill development and technology sharing.

Japan reaffirmed its support for investing in advanced steel technologies in India, including energy-efficient processes and low-carbon production techniques.

Both countries agreed to deepen cooperation in workplace safety, process efficiency, and innovation-driven strategies to enhance global competitiveness.

Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Investment:

India reiterated its commitment to providing a business-friendly environment for Japanese investors.

The dialogue reaffirmed the framework established under the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on the steel sector, signed on December 22, 2020, as a cornerstone of bilateral engagement.

Commitment to a Sustainable and Resilient Steel Industry

The India-Japan Steel Dialogue continues to serve as an institutional platform to promote collaboration in steel production, product diversification, and environmental sustainability. Both countries recognized the importance of fostering a resilient steel industry that balances economic growth with ecological responsibility.

Looking ahead, India and Japan will work closely to develop strategic pathways that encourage greater innovation, investment, and sustainable industrial practices in the steel sector. The commitment to strengthening this partnership reflects the shared vision of both nations in building a future-ready steel industry equipped to tackle global challenges and opportunities.