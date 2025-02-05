Bengal's Business Boon: Rs 50,000 Crore Investment and Infrastructure Surge

The Bengal Global Business Summit kicked off with significant announcements, as Reliance Industries pledged a Rs 50,000 crore investment to the state's infrastructure by the decade's end. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, lauding the summit's success, revealed plans for extracting coal from the Deocha-Pachami block imminently.

Highlighting the state's growth and potential, Banerjee emphasized the formation of a state-level synergy committee to enhance ease of doing business. The event witnessed participation from over 200 delegates, including prominent industrialists and local celebrities, reinforcing Bengal's economic emergence.

Noteworthy among the summit's announcements was Reliance Industries' five-pronged investment focus, including digital infrastructure and retail network expansion. Efforts to enhance hospitality, healthcare, and sustainable energy were also outlined by top industry leaders aiming to capitalize on Bengal's strategic advantages.

