Bengal's Business Boon: Rs 50,000 Crore Investment and Infrastructure Surge
The Bengal Global Business Summit saw major investment announcements, including Reliance Industries' Rs 50,000 crore pledge and infrastructure development initiatives. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the state's readiness for coal extraction and economic growth, while notable industrialists affirmed their commitment to Bengal's future.
- Country:
- India
The Bengal Global Business Summit kicked off with significant announcements, as Reliance Industries pledged a Rs 50,000 crore investment to the state's infrastructure by the decade's end. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, lauding the summit's success, revealed plans for extracting coal from the Deocha-Pachami block imminently.
Highlighting the state's growth and potential, Banerjee emphasized the formation of a state-level synergy committee to enhance ease of doing business. The event witnessed participation from over 200 delegates, including prominent industrialists and local celebrities, reinforcing Bengal's economic emergence.
Noteworthy among the summit's announcements was Reliance Industries' five-pronged investment focus, including digital infrastructure and retail network expansion. Efforts to enhance hospitality, healthcare, and sustainable energy were also outlined by top industry leaders aiming to capitalize on Bengal's strategic advantages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
