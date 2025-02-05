Invest Karnataka 2025: Catalyzing Global Growth Opportunities

The Global Investors Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025, announced by Karnataka Minister M B Patil, is set to host over 75 renowned global leaders, offering more than 25 thought-provoking sessions. The summit, scheduled from February 12-14, promises a dynamic platform for insights, networking, and investment opportunities.

Under the theme 'Reimagining Growth,' the event will spotlight technology-driven, sustainable, and inclusive development, solidifying Karnataka's status as a leading global investment destination. Distinguished personalities including Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will headline the summit, exploring key sectors such as aerospace and renewable energy.

The summit aims to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore, facilitating innovation exchange across 18 countries with nine dedicated country pavilions. Special initiatives like the 'Future of Innovation Expo' and AI-powered systems for startups and SMEs will highlight Karnataka's advancements in ease of doing business and global collaboration.

