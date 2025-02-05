Invest Karnataka 2025: Catalyzing Global Growth Opportunities
Karnataka's upcoming Global Investors Meet in 2025 will host over 75 global leaders for 25 sessions focused on technology-driven growth. Key figures like Anand Mahindra and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw are among the speakers. The event aims to attract Rs 10 lakh crore in investments across various sectors and foster international collaboration.
The Global Investors Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025, announced by Karnataka Minister M B Patil, is set to host over 75 renowned global leaders, offering more than 25 thought-provoking sessions. The summit, scheduled from February 12-14, promises a dynamic platform for insights, networking, and investment opportunities.
Under the theme 'Reimagining Growth,' the event will spotlight technology-driven, sustainable, and inclusive development, solidifying Karnataka's status as a leading global investment destination. Distinguished personalities including Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will headline the summit, exploring key sectors such as aerospace and renewable energy.
The summit aims to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore, facilitating innovation exchange across 18 countries with nine dedicated country pavilions. Special initiatives like the 'Future of Innovation Expo' and AI-powered systems for startups and SMEs will highlight Karnataka's advancements in ease of doing business and global collaboration.
