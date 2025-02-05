Left Menu

Maharashtra's Economic Surge: Fast-Tracking Progress

Maharashtra is advancing rapidly, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasizing ongoing infrastructure projects and new investments during a meeting with NITI Aayog CEO. The state is urged to focus on AI, biotech, and quantum computing. Maharashtra's energy sector achievements are highlighted as a model for others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is progressing at an impressive rate compared to other states, as highlighted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. During a recent meeting with NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam, Fadnavis detailed the rapid advancements in large-scale infrastructure projects and increasing investment flows into the state.

Fadnavis, who represented Maharashtra at the World Economic Forum in Davos, asserted that the state's growth momentum is set to continue. Subrahmanyam provided a digital presentation outlining NITI Aayog's key focus areas and underscored the vast investment opportunities in Mumbai.

The NITI Aayog CEO recommended prioritizing sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and quantum computing. Maharashtra's energy sector accomplishments were praised as exemplary for other states. The meeting included top officials like Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

