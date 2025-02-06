Guatemala Expands Cooperation on U.S. Deportation Flights

Guatemala has agreed to accept 40% more deportation flights from the United States, which will include deportees of Guatemalan and other nationalities. This decision was announced by President Bernardo Arevalo after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Guatemala City.

During a press conference following their meeting, Rubio emphasized the significance of Guatemala's increased cooperation as a crucial step in addressing current migratory challenges. He also lauded Guatemala's willingness to facilitate the return of deported individuals from other countries, pledging U.S. support for these efforts.

The specifics of the increased flight arrangement are to be determined in upcoming working groups. Arevalo clarified that the reception of deported criminals was not a topic in their discussions, contrasting with recent developments in El Salvador's deportation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)