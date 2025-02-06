Left Menu

Guatemala Expands Cooperation on U.S. Deportation Flights

Guatemala agrees to accept 40% more deportation flights from the U.S., including deportees of various nationalities, as part of efforts to manage the migratory situation. This collaboration follows discussions between President Arevalo and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Working groups will finalize details of this agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 01:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Guatemala has agreed to accept 40% more deportation flights from the United States, which will include deportees of Guatemalan and other nationalities. This decision was announced by President Bernardo Arevalo after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Guatemala City.

During a press conference following their meeting, Rubio emphasized the significance of Guatemala's increased cooperation as a crucial step in addressing current migratory challenges. He also lauded Guatemala's willingness to facilitate the return of deported individuals from other countries, pledging U.S. support for these efforts.

The specifics of the increased flight arrangement are to be determined in upcoming working groups. Arevalo clarified that the reception of deported criminals was not a topic in their discussions, contrasting with recent developments in El Salvador's deportation policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

