Tarmac Collision: Japan Airlines and Delta Incident at Seattle Airport

A Japan Airlines jet collided with a Delta Air Lines plane while taxiing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. No injuries were reported. The FAA has temporarily paused some incoming flights and will investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning incident at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a Japan Airlines jet collided with a Delta Air Lines plane on the tarmac, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The right wing of the Japan Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner struck the tail of the Delta 737-800 while both aircraft were taxiing.

The Delta flight, carrying 142 passengers and bound for Puerto Vallarta, was waiting to be deiced when it was hit. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Passengers from the Delta flight are being transferred to another plane as the airline collaborates with the FAA for a thorough investigation.

The FAA briefly halted some flights intending to land at the airport following the incident, which occurred around 10:40 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, Japan Airlines has yet to comment on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

