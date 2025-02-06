Tarmac Trouble: Japan Airlines Clip's Delta Tail in Seattle

In an unusual airport incident on Wednesday morning, a Japan Airlines aircraft clipped the tail of a parked Delta plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to airport authorities. The collision occurred as the Japan Airlines' Boeing 787 was taxiing upon arriving from Tokyo's Narita International Airport.

No injuries were reported among the 172 passengers and 13 crew members of Japan Airlines flight 68, as well as the 142 passengers onboard Delta flight 1921, heading to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Both sets of passengers were safely deplaned, Delta spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau stated. A new aircraft was arranged for Delta passengers after the minor contact.

The Federal Aviation Administration is set to conduct an investigation. The collision happened on a taxi lane, with minimal disruption to airport operations. Passenger Jason Chan reported feeling a significant jiggle at the time of impact. Authorities continue their response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)