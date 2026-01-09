Left Menu

Madras HC directs CBFC to issue censor certificate to Vijay starrer 'Jana Nayagan'

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the CBFC to grant a UA certificate to actor-turned-politician Vijays upcoming film Jana Nayagan. On January 7, the HC had reserved its order on a petition seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification CBFC to give a censor certificate under UA 16 category to the much-anticipated film.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:00 IST
The Madras High Court on Friday directed the CBFC to grant a U/A certificate to actor-turned-politician Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan'. On January 7, the HC had reserved its order on a petition seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give a censor certificate under 'UA 16+' category to the much-anticipated film. On January 6, when the plea came up for hearing, Justice P T Asha had orally asked the CBFC to produce on January 7, a copy of the ''complaint'' that claimed the film ''hurts religious sentiments.'' The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for ''review'' after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.

Even though a release date has been fixed for the film as January 9, it can only proceed legally, the Censor Board had told the court. Directed by H Vinoth, the film ''Jana Nayagan'' stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, among others.

The film team, having completed all work, sent it for censorship on December 18.

Subsequently, on December 19, the censor board that viewed the film reportedly advised the removal of some scenes and muting of some dialogues.

Even after changes suggested by the censor board members were made, the censor certificate has still not been issued, the petitioner movie production house had submitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam's Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

