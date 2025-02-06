Tragic Selfie Mishap: Young Man Killed by Train

In a tragic incident that underscores the dangers of taking selfies in dangerous locations, a 24-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a train in Maharashtra's Thane district. Sahir Ali, originally from West Bengal and visiting family in Ambernath, was posing for a photo on the railway tracks when the accident occurred.

The unfortunate accident happened on a Tuesday evening under a flyover between Ambernath and Badlapur stations. According to the Government Railway Police in Kalyan, Ali did not notice the fast-approaching Koyna Express, which ultimately led to his untimely death on the spot.

Authorities quickly arrived at the scene and transported the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, an investigation into the accidental death is ongoing. Police officials have used this incident as a stern reminder of the perils associated with trespassing on railway property.

(With inputs from agencies.)