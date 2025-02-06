Left Menu

Tragic Selfie Mishap: Young Man Killed by Train

A 24-year-old man named Sahir Ali was killed while taking a selfie on railway tracks in Thane district, Maharashtra. He was hit by the Koyna Express train. The incident occurred under a flyover between Ambernath and Badlapur stations. Authorities have cautioned against trespassing on railway tracks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:06 IST
Tragic Selfie Mishap: Young Man Killed by Train
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that underscores the dangers of taking selfies in dangerous locations, a 24-year-old man lost his life after being struck by a train in Maharashtra's Thane district. Sahir Ali, originally from West Bengal and visiting family in Ambernath, was posing for a photo on the railway tracks when the accident occurred.

The unfortunate accident happened on a Tuesday evening under a flyover between Ambernath and Badlapur stations. According to the Government Railway Police in Kalyan, Ali did not notice the fast-approaching Koyna Express, which ultimately led to his untimely death on the spot.

Authorities quickly arrived at the scene and transported the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, an investigation into the accidental death is ongoing. Police officials have used this incident as a stern reminder of the perils associated with trespassing on railway property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025