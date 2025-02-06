Piccadily Agro Industries Limited Shines with Record Q3 Growth

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited has posted stellar Q3 FY24-25 results, driven by its thriving distillery division. This division contributed to an 18.48% year-on-year revenue increase, reaching Rs. 183.91 crore. The company's strategic investments in premium spirits have yielded outstanding results, establishing PAIL as a leader in the alco-bev sector.

On a standalone basis, PAIL recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 25.04 crore and an EBITDA of Rs. 50.86 crore, marking significant growth compared to the previous year. Total revenue for Q3 FY24-25 stood at Rs. 208.32 crore, with a 12.02% net profit margin. Sales volumes of their premium brands, including Indri single malt and Camikara rum, saw impressive rises.

Chief Financial Officer Natwar Aggarwal attributed the growth to expanding global demand and strategic expansions in the alco-bev market. The company aims to capitalize on both organic and inorganic growth opportunities to further its leadership in niche and premium spirits. Piccadily's expansion is backed by advanced manufacturing facilities and a diverse product portfolio, ensuring continued dominance in the industry.

