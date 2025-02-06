NoBroker's Grand Property Carnival: A Dream Homebuying Extravaganza

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NoBroker, India's pioneering proptech unicorn, is hosting its eagerly awaited Property Carnival on February 8th and 9th, 2025, at Radisson Blu in Andheri East. The event promises a unique opportunity for homebuyers to explore an extensive range of properties from leading developers, including Godrej and Rustomjee Group.

This two-day carnival offers a streamlined platform for prospective buyers, providing access to exclusive property deals and enticing spot offers. It caters to both first-time buyers and those looking to upgrade, with unbeatable discounts and a seamless purchasing process, ensuring a rewarding experience for all attendees.

Highlighted offers at the event include gold worth up to Rs. 75,000, waived stamp duty, free white goods valued at Rs. 1.5 lakh, and special discounts on bookings. Additionally, attendees can take advantage of a 2% monthly payment option, a five-year maintenance benefit, lifetime club membership, and zero floor rise charges. Saurabh Garg, CBO and Co-founder of NoBroker, emphasizes the company's dedication to transforming the homebuying process into a seamless journey with maximum benefits for buyers.

