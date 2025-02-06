India's Path to Fiscal Stability: The 10.5% Growth Solution

India is strategically positioned to reduce its fiscal deficit to 4% of GDP by the fiscal year 2026 if it maintains a nominal growth rate of 10.5%, according to a recent report by SBI Funds. The country's debt is projected to decline to 50-51% by March 2031 under this growth trajectory.

The report highlights that if India sustains this nominal growth rate until FY31, the government's debt could be reduced considerably, adhering to the targets set in its Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) document. The government aims to shrink its debt-to-GDP ratio to around 50% by FY31.

SBI Funds outlines a scenario where the government can achieve its debt reduction targets without drastic fiscal policy alterations. If annual nominal growth stays at 10.5%, and fiscal deficit consolidates at 4% in the upcoming financial year, India could balance growth and fiscal discipline.

The report indicates that maintaining a 4% fiscal deficit at the national level, paired with a 3% deficit for states, aligns with a favorable environment for an S&P credit rating upgrade. Moreover, if India achieves an 11% nominal growth rate, the government may not need to cut the fiscal deficit further, maintaining targets even at a 4.4% deficit.

This analytical report suggests India could balance economic expansion with fiscal consolidation, reflecting global trends of lower debt for financial stability and improved credit ratings. Steady growth rates of 10.5-11% over subsequent years can help manage the fiscal deficit and control public debt effectively.

