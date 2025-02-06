Left Menu

Zoya's Reborn Campaign: A Journey of Femininity and Artistry

Zoya, a Tata brand, launches 'Reborn', a film celebrating feminine essence, directed by Laurence Dunmore with Wieden+Kennedy India. The campaign highlights Zoya's new logo and the Eterna Cut™ solitaire. It portrays a woman's journey to self-discovery, underlining luxury jewellery's role in a personal narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:39 IST
Directed by Cannes Lion-winner Laurence Dunmore, Zoya's deeply evocative multi-media campaign follows the journey of a woman embracing her feminine self.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Zoya, a premier jewellery brand under the Tata umbrella, has unveiled its latest campaign, 'Reborn', a striking film that captures the essence of feminine self-discovery. This multimedia campaign, crafted in collaboration with Wieden+Kennedy India and directed by esteemed filmmaker Laurence Dunmore, showcases the brand's innovative storytelling approach.

'Reborn' eloquently narrates a woman's journey in embracing her femininity and individuality. Celebrating this transformative moment, Zoya introduces the innovative Eterna Cut™ solitaire, alongside a newly designed logo symbolizing creation and vitality. The collection is crafted to resonate with the modern woman, emphasizing purity and meaningful adornment.

Commenting on this creative endeavor, Laurence Dunmore stated, "Our collaboration sought to encapsulate Zoya's identity as a brand driven by the dreams and passions of women." Zoya's CEO, Ajoy Chawla, highlighted how the Eterna Cut™ solitaires reflect the brilliance of the Zoya woman, crafted to be tokens of her journey. As Zoya marks its 15-year milestone, it continues to redefine luxury experiences with exclusive boutiques and personalized services across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

