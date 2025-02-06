Left Menu

SBI Reports Stellar 84.32% Surge in Q3FY25 Net Profit

The State Bank of India (SBI) posted an impressive 84.32% year-on-year increase in net profit for Q3FY25, reaching Rs16,891 crore, driven by higher operating profits and improved asset quality. Notable growth in credit and deposits, along with a robust digital banking expansion, underline SBI's growing financial strength.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a remarkable 84.32% increase in net profit year-on-year (YoY), amounting to Rs16,891 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). This exceptional financial performance is attributed to a rise in operating profit and enhanced asset quality.

Key financials for the quarter include an operating profit of Rs23,551 crore, representing a 15.81% YoY increase, and a Net Interest Income (NII) growth of 4.09% YoY to Rs41,446 crore. SBI reported a Return on Assets (ROA) improvement to 1.04%, up 42 basis points (bps), and a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 3.15% for its domestic operations.

Growth in credit and advances remains robust, with total advances surpassing Rs40 lakh crore, marking a 13.49% YoY rise. The domestic credit section experienced a 14.06% increase, fueled by significant SME lending and agriculture financing. On the deposit side, a 9.81% YoY growth was recorded, with a CASA ratio of 39.20%.

Asset quality showed marked improvement as the bank's Gross NPA ratio fell to 2.07%, an enhancement of 35 bps YoY, and the Net NPA ratio dropped by 11 bps to 0.53%. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) rose to 74.66%, indicating strengthened risk management and recovery strategies.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 13.03% at the end of Q3FY25, underscoring the bank's solid capital base. Digital transformation continues to be a growth area with 64% of new savings accounts opened digitally through YONO and 98.1% of transactions conducted through alternative banking channels.

Despite a marginal quarter-on-quarter decline in net profit due to increased provisions, SBI exhibits a strong outlook for future quarters, backed by its profitability, enhanced asset stability, and digital banking growth.

