Shringar House of Mangalsutra: Dazzling Debut with IPO Plans

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd, a prominent jewellery brand, has taken a significant step by filing draft papers for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with SEBI.

The Mumbai-based company is focused on raising funds through a fresh issue of 2.43 crore equity shares, without any Offer For Sale (OFS) included in the IPO.

Proceeds from the IPO, amounting to Rs 250 crore, will be utilized to support working capital needs and general corporate purposes, as noted in the company's DRHP.

