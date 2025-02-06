Left Menu

Shringar House of Mangalsutra: Dazzling Debut with IPO Plans

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd, a Mumbai-based jewellery brand, is set to launch an IPO to raise funds. The company's IPO will consist entirely of fresh equity shares with no Offer For Sale component. Proceeds, estimated at Rs 250 crore, will fund working capital and corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:46 IST
Shringar House of Mangalsutra: Dazzling Debut with IPO Plans
  • Country:
  • India

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd, a prominent jewellery brand, has taken a significant step by filing draft papers for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with SEBI.

The Mumbai-based company is focused on raising funds through a fresh issue of 2.43 crore equity shares, without any Offer For Sale (OFS) included in the IPO.

Proceeds from the IPO, amounting to Rs 250 crore, will be utilized to support working capital needs and general corporate purposes, as noted in the company's DRHP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

AI brain drain: The silent crisis undermining scientific progress

100% vulnerable? The shocking security gaps in DeepSeek's AI model

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025