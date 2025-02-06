Shringar House of Mangalsutra: Dazzling Debut with IPO Plans
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd, a Mumbai-based jewellery brand, is set to launch an IPO to raise funds. The company's IPO will consist entirely of fresh equity shares with no Offer For Sale component. Proceeds, estimated at Rs 250 crore, will fund working capital and corporate purposes.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd, a prominent jewellery brand, has taken a significant step by filing draft papers for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with SEBI.
The Mumbai-based company is focused on raising funds through a fresh issue of 2.43 crore equity shares, without any Offer For Sale (OFS) included in the IPO.
Proceeds from the IPO, amounting to Rs 250 crore, will be utilized to support working capital needs and general corporate purposes, as noted in the company's DRHP.
