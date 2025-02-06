Sapphire Foods India Sees Profit Surge Amid Expansion

Sapphire Foods India, the franchisee operator for YUM Brands' KFC and Pizza Hut, reported a substantial 29.5% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 12.73 crore for the December quarter.

The company had previously recorded a net profit of Rs 9.83 crore in the corresponding quarter a year prior, as mentioned in a regulatory filing. Operations are spread across India and Sri Lanka.

Revenue from operations rose by 13.66%, hitting Rs 756.53 crore, compared to Rs 665.56 crore last year. Meanwhile, total expenses increased by 14%, settling at Rs 750.22 crore. The company expanded its Indian market presence by adding 54 restaurants, including 35 KFCs and 16 Pizza Huts. However, it had to shut down four outlets in the Maldives during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)