India's Most Advanced V12: The Arrival of Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Ghost Series II in India, marking its most technologically advanced and driver-focused V12 to date. Now available at showrooms in Chennai, this new model features revolutionary exterior design and bespoke capabilities that extend its appeal as a luxury touring machine.
Rolls-Royce has introduced the Ghost Series II in India, its most technologically advanced and driver-focused V12 model to date. It's available for order at the brand's Chennai showroom, offering a host of pioneering features.
The Ghost Series II showcases a fresh exterior style, an epitome of luxury and sophistication. Central to its design is an uncompromising twin-turbocharged engine built for driving excellence, complemented by systems like Planar Suspension, Flagbearer, and Satellite Aided Transmission. These innovations underscore a focus on the driver-oriented chassis.
This model also integrates the SPIRIT digital interface and Whispers app, enhancing connectivity and multimedia options. Alongside these, bespoke options are expanded, providing never-before-seen finishes and features within the Ghost range. With India's luxury car market growing extensively, the Ghost Series II is anticipated to become a desired masterpiece for the clientele.
