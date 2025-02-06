Left Menu

Mirage-2000 Crash in Madhya Pradesh: A Close Call for IAF Pilots

A Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh due to a technical snag. Both pilots ejected safely and were evacuated to Gwalior. The incident has prompted a Court of Inquiry. The crash occurred near Barheta Sani village and involved a twin-seater trainer aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:38 IST
A Mirage-2000 fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed in an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday. A defence spokesperson confirmed that the crash resulted from a technical snag.

Both pilots successfully ejected from the twin-seater trainer aircraft and were airlifted to Gwalior by helicopter. The incident took place near Barheta Sani village at approximately 2.40 pm, with the aircraft catching fire upon impact.

The Central Air Command spokesperson stated that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident, aiming to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

