Guangdong's Pioneering Path to a Modern Industrial Future

Guangdong Province is forging ahead with plans to upgrade its industrial system, hosting a provincial conference in Guangzhou on February 5, 2025. This meeting follows three years of consistent focus on high-quality development post-Spring Festival.

During the event, key officials including CPC Guangdong Committee Secretary Huang Kunming and Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong emphasized the strategic importance of modernizing the industrial system. Huang highlighted Guangdong's role in leading Chinese-style modernization by establishing a competitive global industrial image through innovation and cooperation.

Officials plan to optimize traditional industries while nurturing emerging sectors such as AI and robotics. They aim to create a conducive business environment and establish a high-level talent hub, collaborating with Hong Kong and Macau to drive industrial and technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)