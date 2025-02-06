Tragedy on Wheels: Pilgrims' Journey Interrupted by Highway Collision

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a bus carrying pilgrims from Delhi to the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj suffered a collision on the Etawah-Kanpur highway, leaving 40 injured.

The crash occurred around 7 am near Mahewa town when the bus rear-ended a truck. The bus, filled with 55 pilgrims, experienced the abrupt halt, resulting in injuries.

Police investigations hint at the driver losing consciousness, leading to the crash. Four individuals with severe injuries have been shifted to Saifai Medical College for critical treatment, while the rest were admitted to the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)