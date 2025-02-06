Left Menu

Tragedy on Wheels: Pilgrims' Journey Interrupted by Highway Collision

A bus carrying pilgrims from Delhi to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela collided with a truck on the Etawah-Kanpur highway, injuring 40 individuals. Preliminary examinations suggest driver fatigue as the cause. Four critically injured passengers were transferred to Saifai Medical College for advanced care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:18 IST
Tragedy on Wheels: Pilgrims' Journey Interrupted by Highway Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a bus carrying pilgrims from Delhi to the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj suffered a collision on the Etawah-Kanpur highway, leaving 40 injured.

The crash occurred around 7 am near Mahewa town when the bus rear-ended a truck. The bus, filled with 55 pilgrims, experienced the abrupt halt, resulting in injuries.

Police investigations hint at the driver losing consciousness, leading to the crash. Four individuals with severe injuries have been shifted to Saifai Medical College for critical treatment, while the rest were admitted to the district hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025