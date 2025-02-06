Apollo Tyres' Profit Falls by 32% Amid Rising Costs

Apollo Tyres Ltd revealed a significant downturn with its net profit falling by 32% to Rs 337 crore in the December quarter, the company announced on Thursday.

This decline, compared to Rs 497 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, was largely attributed to soaring raw material costs.

While consolidated revenue rose to Rs 6,927.95 crore from Rs 6,595.37 crore, increased expenses and material costs impacted profitability.

Chairman Onkar Kanwar noted strong performance in India's passenger and commercial vehicle replacement markets despite challenges, while sluggish OE sector growth affected results.

(With inputs from agencies.)