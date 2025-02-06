Left Menu

Akasa Air Attracts New Investment from Premier Investors

Azim Premji's investment arm and Ranjan Pai's family office have invested in Akasa Air. The Jhunjhunwala family has also committed more funds. New agreements with marquee investors are in place, pending regulatory approval. Current majority shareholders include the Jhunjhunwala family and Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:29 IST
Akasa Air Attracts New Investment from Premier Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's aviation sector, Azim Premji's global investment arm and the family office of Manipal group chief Ranjan Pai have taken an undisclosed but promising stake in Akasa Air, heralding a fresh wave of capital infusion.

The Jhunjhunwala family, existing promoters, reaffirmed their commitment by pledging additional investments. Meanwhile, Akasa Air highlighted successful agreements with notable investors, including Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, indicating robust investor confidence.

With regulatory approvals pending, this influx of capital is set to shift the standing of existing shareholders, including figures like Vinay Dube and associates, paving the way for Akasa Air's ambitious growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025