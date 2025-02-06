Akasa Air Attracts New Investment from Premier Investors

In a significant development for India's aviation sector, Azim Premji's global investment arm and the family office of Manipal group chief Ranjan Pai have taken an undisclosed but promising stake in Akasa Air, heralding a fresh wave of capital infusion.

The Jhunjhunwala family, existing promoters, reaffirmed their commitment by pledging additional investments. Meanwhile, Akasa Air highlighted successful agreements with notable investors, including Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, indicating robust investor confidence.

With regulatory approvals pending, this influx of capital is set to shift the standing of existing shareholders, including figures like Vinay Dube and associates, paving the way for Akasa Air's ambitious growth trajectory.

