Akasa Air Attracts New Investment from Premier Investors
Azim Premji's investment arm and Ranjan Pai's family office have invested in Akasa Air. The Jhunjhunwala family has also committed more funds. New agreements with marquee investors are in place, pending regulatory approval. Current majority shareholders include the Jhunjhunwala family and Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for India's aviation sector, Azim Premji's global investment arm and the family office of Manipal group chief Ranjan Pai have taken an undisclosed but promising stake in Akasa Air, heralding a fresh wave of capital infusion.
The Jhunjhunwala family, existing promoters, reaffirmed their commitment by pledging additional investments. Meanwhile, Akasa Air highlighted successful agreements with notable investors, including Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, indicating robust investor confidence.
With regulatory approvals pending, this influx of capital is set to shift the standing of existing shareholders, including figures like Vinay Dube and associates, paving the way for Akasa Air's ambitious growth trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IFCI Expands: Major Capital Infusion and Strategic Consolidation
India's Capital Infusion: A Decade of High Spends, Limited Returns
Akasa Air raises undisclosed sum from Azim Premji, Ranjan Pai family offices; promoter Jhunjhunwala family commits more funds: Co Statement.
Skyward Surge: The Rapid Expansion of India's Aviation Sector