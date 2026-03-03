Rachel Reeves: Balancing Fiscal Promises Amid Global Turmoil

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is poised to deliver a budget update speech focused on maintaining fiscal discipline, amidst rising tensions in the Middle East that have unsettled investors.

Reeves intends to avoid spending surprises that may alarm bond investors already jittery over potential inflation spikes and escalating global energy prices.

Her cautious approach contrasts sharply with previous fiscal endeavors aimed at significant tax burdens, emphasizing stability and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)