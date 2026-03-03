Sports World Update: Key Updates and Player Moves from NFL to WNBA
The latest sports updates include WNBA players negotiating CBA terms, Khalil Mack testing free agency, Marshon Lattimore's expected release, Jamaree Bouyea's new contract, Lindsey Vonn's rehab, Giannis Antetokounmpo's anticipated return, Tytus Howard's trade to Browns, Lions releasing Graham Glasgow, Framber Valdez's debut, and Kyler Murray's uncertain future.
In a push to conclude collective bargaining agreement talks, WNBA players have labeled the league's latest offer as a success. Kelsey Plum, the WNBPA's first vice president, emphasized the necessity of negotiations to prevent a lockout, which would be detrimental to both sides given the revenue-sharing model.
Khalil Mack, the Los Angeles Chargers linebacker, is set to explore free agency in 2026 instead of retirement, while Marshon Lattimore is expected to be released by the Commanders after his tenure with the team. In another move, the Phoenix Suns signed Jamaree Bouyea to a two-year deal.
Lindsey Vonn has a challenging recovery ahead following a complex injury at the recent Olympics. Giannis Antetokounmpo is slated for a return against the Celtics. Meanwhile, Tytus Howard will join the Cleveland Browns, and the Cardinals may part ways with Kyler Murray if trade offers do not materialize. Additionally, Framber Valdez made a strong debut for the Tigers, and the Lions have released Graham Glasgow.
