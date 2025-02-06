Ceigall India Reports Drop in Profit Despite Revenue Growth

Ceigall India has reported a notable drop in its consolidated profit after tax, which fell by 9.46% to Rs 70.8 crore during the December quarter. This decline comes despite an 8% increase in the company's PAT compared to the previous quarter, highlighting fluctuations in earnings.

The company's revenue from operations displayed growth, increasing to Rs 830.4 crore in the same period, up from Rs 691 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Such financial dynamics present a complex picture of the firm's performance.

Managing Director Ramneek Sehgal highlighted the company's robust order book, which stands at Rs 11,702.5 crore, demonstrating a strong pipeline of projects. The backlog chiefly consists of 85.8% from roads, highways, flyovers, and tunnels, 12.7% from Railways and Metros, with minor contributions from bus terminals and airport runways.

(With inputs from agencies.)