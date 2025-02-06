Wood Mackenzie Joins AEW 2025 as Knowledge Partner to Propel Energy Investment in Africa

Global data and analytics leader Wood Mackenzie has officially partnered with African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 as a Knowledge Partner. This strategic collaboration will provide critical data-driven insights and market analysis to Africa’s premier investment platform for the energy sector, supporting the continent’s efforts to harness its vast resource wealth for socioeconomic advancement.

Africa's energy sector is set to experience a transformative phase, underpinned by an $800-billion, 20-year upstream capital expenditure (capex) program. This ambitious investment landscape offers substantial opportunities for international investors, project developers, and service providers. Ian Thom, Upstream Research Director at Wood Mackenzie, emphasized that Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) will be a focal point of this capex program, as it continues to emerge as one of Africa’s most lucrative sectors, attracting robust investment and fostering regional development.

Key Insights from Wood Mackenzie’s Reports

Wood Mackenzie’s role as a Knowledge Partner aligns with its commitment to fostering growth in African energy markets through comprehensive research and analytics. The company’s African outlook reports, which deliver real-time data and trend analysis, are instrumental in highlighting emerging investment opportunities within the continent’s commodities and energy sectors.

In its latest Sub-Saharan Africa Upstream: 2024 in Review report, released in January 2025, Wood Mackenzie documented a 5% increase in the region’s oil and gas output. This growth was largely driven by the commencement of operations at Senegal’s Sangomar oil field and the revitalization of Nigeria’s oil sector. The report also noted a significant rise in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), with spending nearly doubling to $6 billion. Floating LNG developments gained substantial traction, marked by successful start-ups by energy giants bp and Eni in the Republic of Congo and the MSGBC Basin.

In the Energy Transition Outlook: Africa report, published in February 2024, Wood Mackenzie projected that Africa’s primary energy demand will increase by 1.2 times from current levels. This rise is attributed to the continent’s growing GDP and expanding population, signaling a robust trajectory for energy consumption and development.

Catalyzing Investment and Policy Evolution

Wood Mackenzie’s expertise has provided Africa with a competitive edge in attracting global investments, especially as the continent accelerates exploration across both frontier and mature basins. The company's in-depth market analysis will be vital for international investors seeking to navigate Africa’s evolving upstream industry and capitalize on its abundant opportunities.

“Wood Mackenzie’s expertise in African commodity markets has provided the continent with a competitive advantage in attracting global investments. As African nations prioritize the development of both hydrocarbon and renewable energy resources to ensure energy security and drive industrial growth, Wood Mackenzie’s consulting, research, and supply chain insights will play a key role in delivering positive outcomes for both African energy developers and international investors,” stated Oré Onagbesan, AEW: Invest in African Energies Program Director.

Strategic Partnership for Future Growth

As a Knowledge Partner for AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Wood Mackenzie will continue to deliver critical updates and insights, equipping global stakeholders with the information needed to adapt to Africa’s dynamic regulatory frameworks, fiscal incentives, and policy changes. This partnership will be instrumental in showcasing how African nations are refining their oil and gas strategies to attract new investments and create favorable conditions for global industry players.

By providing actionable intelligence and facilitating informed decision-making, Wood Mackenzie’s involvement is poised to drive sustainable growth and development across Africa’s energy sector, fostering a vibrant future for both the continent and its international partners.