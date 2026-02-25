Left Menu

BMC's Mega Mumbai Makeover: A Controversial Financial Leap

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has proposed an ambitious Rs 80,952.56 crore budget for 2026-27, with a focus on infrastructure and urban mobility. Criticism has arisen from opposition parties, claiming the budget benefits contractors and financially burdens citizens, while funds from reserves are aimed at critical infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:47 IST
BMC's Mega Mumbai Makeover: A Controversial Financial Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tabled a hefty Rs 80,952.56 crore budget for the year 2026-27, marking an 8.77% increase over the previous fiscal. The budget prioritizes infrastructure expansion and urban mobility, with notable allocations for the Coastal Road and sewage treatment projects.

However, the budget has faced backlash from the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), who argue it's a ploy to benefit contractors. They raised concerns over the usage of fixed deposits, accusing the BJP-led governance of depleting civic reserves to fund these projects, which they claim burden the citizens financially.

A significant portion of the budget is allocated to ambitious infrastructure projects like the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and the Versova-Dahisar Coastal Road stretch. Additionally, the BMC plans to implement a QR code-based certification system for street vendors and leverage digital payments for civic services, all under its 'Mega Mumbai Makeover' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Coup Leader Antonio Tejero Passes Away on Historic Day

Former Coup Leader Antonio Tejero Passes Away on Historic Day

 Spain
2
Bidding Frenzy: Global Investors Eye IPL Franchises

Bidding Frenzy: Global Investors Eye IPL Franchises

 Global
3
ISRO's NVS-02 Orbit Raising Challenge: Lessons and Future Enhancements

ISRO's NVS-02 Orbit Raising Challenge: Lessons and Future Enhancements

 India
4
French Voters Lean Away from Far-Left in Wake of Political Violence

French Voters Lean Away from Far-Left in Wake of Political Violence

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026