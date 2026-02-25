BMC's Mega Mumbai Makeover: A Controversial Financial Leap

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tabled a hefty Rs 80,952.56 crore budget for the year 2026-27, marking an 8.77% increase over the previous fiscal. The budget prioritizes infrastructure expansion and urban mobility, with notable allocations for the Coastal Road and sewage treatment projects.

However, the budget has faced backlash from the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), who argue it's a ploy to benefit contractors. They raised concerns over the usage of fixed deposits, accusing the BJP-led governance of depleting civic reserves to fund these projects, which they claim burden the citizens financially.

A significant portion of the budget is allocated to ambitious infrastructure projects like the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and the Versova-Dahisar Coastal Road stretch. Additionally, the BMC plans to implement a QR code-based certification system for street vendors and leverage digital payments for civic services, all under its 'Mega Mumbai Makeover' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)