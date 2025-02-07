Left Menu

Senate Scrutiny After Deadly Air Collision

A U.S. Army helicopter's safety system was turned off before colliding with an American Airlines jet near Washington Reagan Airport, causing 67 deaths. The incident prompted Senate scrutiny and FAA restrictions. The FAA has been requested to review helicopter routes near major airports.

In a tragic incident last week, a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter with its safety system deactivated collided with an American Airlines regional jet near Washington Reagan Airport, leading to the deaths of 67 individuals. The Senate Commerce Committee is now probing the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Chair Ted Cruz criticized the decision to turn off the helicopter's automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) system, stating there was no national security reason for doing so. Questions also focus on the FAA's longstanding allowance for military aircraft to fly without the ADS-B activated.

The FAA has since imposed new restrictions on helicopter flights near Reagan National, and a review of helicopter routes near congested airports is underway. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called for a reassessment of nonessential military helicopter flights.

