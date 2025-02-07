Extended Service for Air Traffic Controllers Post-Disaster

Following a tragic collision over the Potomac River involving an army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet that resulted in 67 fatalities, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is taking significant steps to improve air traffic safety.

In an interview with Fox News, Duffy revealed plans to offer U.S. air traffic controllers the chance to continue working beyond the mandatory retirement age of 56. This proposal is part of a strategy to enhance safety and ease the workload on current controllers in the wake of the Washington plane crash.

Duffy noted that this offer would be presented within days, underscoring the urgency of addressing the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over two decades.

