Left Menu

Extended Service for Air Traffic Controllers Post-Disaster

In response to a recent fatal crash, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced plans to allow air traffic controllers to extend their service beyond the mandatory retirement age of 56. This initiative aims to enhance system safety and reduce pressure on current controllers, following a tragic collision over the Potomac River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 08:32 IST
Extended Service for Air Traffic Controllers Post-Disaster

Following a tragic collision over the Potomac River involving an army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet that resulted in 67 fatalities, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is taking significant steps to improve air traffic safety.

In an interview with Fox News, Duffy revealed plans to offer U.S. air traffic controllers the chance to continue working beyond the mandatory retirement age of 56. This proposal is part of a strategy to enhance safety and ease the workload on current controllers in the wake of the Washington plane crash.

Duffy noted that this offer would be presented within days, underscoring the urgency of addressing the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025