Embraer's Soaring Success: Record Q4 Aircraft Deliveries

Embraer, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, reported delivering 91 aircraft in Q4 2025, marking a 21% increase from the previous year. The deliveries included 32 commercial jets, 53 executive jets, and six defense aircraft. Overall, 244 aircraft were delivered in 2025, aligning with the company's forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 03:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 03:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian planemaker Embraer achieved record aircraft deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025, totaling 91—a significant 21% increase from the same period last year, according to a recent securities filing.

During this period, the company delivered 32 commercial jets, 53 executive jets, and six defense aircraft, highlighting robust activity in its various segments. In total, Embraer delivered 244 aircraft throughout 2025, an 18% increase year-on-year, adhering to their forecast range.

The company plans to report its financial earnings for the fourth quarter on March 6, as stakeholders anticipate further insights into its annual performance and strategic direction.

