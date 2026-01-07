Embraer's Soaring Success: Record Q4 Aircraft Deliveries

Brazilian planemaker Embraer achieved record aircraft deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025, totaling 91—a significant 21% increase from the same period last year, according to a recent securities filing.

During this period, the company delivered 32 commercial jets, 53 executive jets, and six defense aircraft, highlighting robust activity in its various segments. In total, Embraer delivered 244 aircraft throughout 2025, an 18% increase year-on-year, adhering to their forecast range.

The company plans to report its financial earnings for the fourth quarter on March 6, as stakeholders anticipate further insights into its annual performance and strategic direction.