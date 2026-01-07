Embraer's Soaring Success: Record Q4 Aircraft Deliveries
Embraer, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, reported delivering 91 aircraft in Q4 2025, marking a 21% increase from the previous year. The deliveries included 32 commercial jets, 53 executive jets, and six defense aircraft. Overall, 244 aircraft were delivered in 2025, aligning with the company's forecast.
The company plans to report its financial earnings for the fourth quarter on March 6, as stakeholders anticipate further insights into its annual performance and strategic direction.