Bharti Airtel Shares Surge as Profits Soar Fivefold

Bharti Airtel's shares surged over 5% following a fivefold increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a significant rise in its net profit, boosted by tariff hikes and the consolidation of Indus Tower business. Revenue also saw substantial growth.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:45 IST
Shares of Bharti Airtel surged over 5% on Friday morning after the telecom giant reported a more than fivefold increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The stock jumped to Rs 1,708 on the BSE and soared to Rs 1,707.55 on the NSE, emerging as the biggest gainer among Sensex and Nifty firms.

Bharti Airtel attributed its robust performance to the consolidation of its Indus Tower business and the beneficial impact of tariff hikes, which led to a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,134.6 crore compared to Rs 2,876.4 crore in the previous year.

