Mahindra & Mahindra Reports Robust Q3 Profit Growth Amid Global Challenges

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 20% increase in consolidated Profit After Tax, reaching Rs 3,181 crore for the December quarter, compared to Rs 2,658 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The company's revenue saw a 17% year-on-year rise, climbing to Rs 41,470 crore. In the auto sector, quarterly volumes hit 245,000, marking a 16% increase, with UV volumes at 142,000.

Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah emphasized the firm's robust execution and growth strategy across various sectors, maintaining strong market shares and financial health while navigating global headwinds.

(With inputs from agencies.)