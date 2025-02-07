Mahindra & Mahindra Reports Robust Q3 Profit Growth Amid Global Challenges
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has reported a 20% increase in consolidated Profit After Tax for the December quarter, totaling Rs 3,181 crore. The company recorded a substantial increase in revenue and volumes, fueled by strong performances in its auto and farm segments, despite global market challenges.
The company's revenue saw a 17% year-on-year rise, climbing to Rs 41,470 crore. In the auto sector, quarterly volumes hit 245,000, marking a 16% increase, with UV volumes at 142,000.
Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah emphasized the firm's robust execution and growth strategy across various sectors, maintaining strong market shares and financial health while navigating global headwinds.
