Radisson Expands in Bengaluru While Cremeitalia Secures Major Funding

Radisson Hotel Group opens its sixth property in Bengaluru, reinforcing its expansion in South Asia. Meanwhile, Italian cheese manufacturer Cremeitalia raises Rs 18 crore in Series A funding to scale up operations and strengthen market presence.

Updated: 07-02-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:51 IST
On Friday, Radisson Hotel Group announced the opening of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Bengaluru Yelahanka. This new addition becomes the brand's sixth operational property in the city and signifies a significant move in their expansion strategy.

Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President for South Asia, stated that the brand's conversion-friendly model contributes to its rapid growth. Radisson remains committed to expanding its footprint and delivering quality hospitality in key South Asian cities.

In another development, Cremeitalia, a natural Italian cheese products manufacturer, announced it has raised Rs 18 crore in a Series A funding round led by the Amit Jatia family office. The funding will support a fivefold growth in operations within 18 to 24 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

