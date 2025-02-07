Radisson Expands in Bengaluru While Cremeitalia Secures Major Funding

On Friday, Radisson Hotel Group announced the opening of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson Bengaluru Yelahanka. This new addition becomes the brand's sixth operational property in the city and signifies a significant move in their expansion strategy.

Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President for South Asia, stated that the brand's conversion-friendly model contributes to its rapid growth. Radisson remains committed to expanding its footprint and delivering quality hospitality in key South Asian cities.

In another development, Cremeitalia, a natural Italian cheese products manufacturer, announced it has raised Rs 18 crore in a Series A funding round led by the Amit Jatia family office. The funding will support a fivefold growth in operations within 18 to 24 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)