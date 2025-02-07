Left Menu

Opportunities Opened for Ex-Servicemen at Guwahati Job Fair

A special job fair in Guwahati offered over 1,500 job openings and 250 entrepreneurship opportunities for ex-servicemen. Over 1,000 retired military personnel attended, with multiple government and private entities participating to provide employment prospects across various senior positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:20 IST
Opportunities Opened for Ex-Servicemen at Guwahati Job Fair
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to support former defense personnel, over 1,500 job openings and 250 entrepreneurship opportunities were presented at a special job fair in Guwahati on Friday. Government agencies and private companies eagerly participated in the initiative.

The event, held at Narangi cantonment, witnessed participation from more than 1,000 retired army, navy, and air force personnel from Assam and neighboring districts seeking new career paths, officials revealed.

Defense spokesperson noted that shortlisted individuals would undergo interviews and screenings for roles like senior supervisors, managers, and strategic planners. Leading firms such as Bajaj Allianz and Century Plyboards were among key participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025