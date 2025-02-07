Opportunities Opened for Ex-Servicemen at Guwahati Job Fair

In a concerted effort to support former defense personnel, over 1,500 job openings and 250 entrepreneurship opportunities were presented at a special job fair in Guwahati on Friday. Government agencies and private companies eagerly participated in the initiative.

The event, held at Narangi cantonment, witnessed participation from more than 1,000 retired army, navy, and air force personnel from Assam and neighboring districts seeking new career paths, officials revealed.

Defense spokesperson noted that shortlisted individuals would undergo interviews and screenings for roles like senior supervisors, managers, and strategic planners. Leading firms such as Bajaj Allianz and Century Plyboards were among key participants.

