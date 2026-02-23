Historic Border Milestone: Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Unite
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have erected their first border pillar, marking a significant step in resolving a long-standing inter-state boundary dispute. The move follows the Namsai Declaration, signed to address claims over 123 villages, with progress made in 71. This milestone fosters cooperation and development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the erection of the first border pillar between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, calling it a 'historic milestone' in the resolution of the inter-state boundary dispute.
The pillar, erected at Seijosa, ends decades of uncertainty and is part of the efforts initiated by the Namsai Declaration signed on July 15, 2022, addressing disputes over 123 villages shared by both states.
This landmark achievement is expected to pave the way for lasting harmony and development in the border regions, as cooperation between the neighboring states strengthens.