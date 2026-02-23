Historic Border Milestone: Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Unite

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the erection of the first border pillar between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, calling it a 'historic milestone' in the resolution of the inter-state boundary dispute.

The pillar, erected at Seijosa, ends decades of uncertainty and is part of the efforts initiated by the Namsai Declaration signed on July 15, 2022, addressing disputes over 123 villages shared by both states.

This landmark achievement is expected to pave the way for lasting harmony and development in the border regions, as cooperation between the neighboring states strengthens.