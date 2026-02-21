Amit Shah Lays Foundation of Assam Police Battalion HQ

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the headquarters of the 10th Battalion of Assam Police in Kamrup district, asserting that Assam is on track to become the industrial hub of eastern and North-Eastern India within the next five years.

The event was attended by Assam Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Union Home Secretary and other senior officials.

124 Bigha Modern Police Campus

The new headquarters, spread over 124 bighas, will include comprehensive residential and operational infrastructure. According to Shri Shah, the campus will feature:

Barracks for 750 male and 450 female personnel

A small hospital

A training centre and firing range

A modern surveillance centre

A large sports complex

He said the project symbolises a transformation of land once associated with security challenges into a centre of law enforcement and stability.

Land Reclamation and Security Concerns

Shri Shah stated that during the tenure of the previous government, 174 bighas of land had been encroached upon by infiltrators, and that the current state government had reclaimed the land.

He further claimed that nearly 1.45 lakh bighas of land have been freed from encroachment under the present administration.

The Home Minister alleged that infiltration had altered the demographic profile of several districts, naming Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Darrang, Bongaigaon and Nagaon as areas affected. He asserted that removing infiltrators remains a priority for ensuring Assam’s security and cultural preservation.

Political Assertions on Infiltration

Shri Shah said that if re-elected, his party’s government would work to identify and deport infiltrators from the country, and remove their names from electoral rolls. He linked the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission to efforts to identify illegal entrants.

He also referred to the IMDT Act of 1983, alleging it had facilitated infiltration and hindered effective action.

Development Push in Assam

Beyond security issues, Shri Shah highlighted economic and infrastructure initiatives in Assam, stating that the state is witnessing rapid transformation under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He cited:

A proposed ₹27,000 crore semiconductor plant in Assam

Expansion of education and skill development programmes

Employment generation schemes

Land rights for 2.5 lakh landless indigenous people

Support for tea garden workers

Self-help group expansion among women

He also referred to Prime Minister Modi’s visits to the North-East — nearly 80 in the past 11 years — as a sign of the region’s strategic importance.

Cultural Recognition and Law & Order

Shri Shah credited the government with promoting Assam’s cultural icons, noting national recognition for figures such as Lachit Borphukan and the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

He said that over the past decade, the Assam government has worked to improve law and order and reduce insurgency-related challenges.

Vision for the State

Concluding his address, the Home Minister said that Assam should move toward becoming insurgency-free, poverty-free, flood-free and industrially developed.

He urged continued political support for what he described as a development-driven and security-focused governance model for the state.