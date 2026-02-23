Political Shake-Up in Assam: Congress Leaders Eye BJP Amidst Election Rumblings

In a seismic political development in Assam, Bhupen Kumar Borah, the former chief of the state's Congress unit, has defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move comes as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that more Congress leaders are poised to follow suit according to a 'schedule' ahead of the impending assembly elections.

The state is gearing up for assembly polls later this year, with the incumbent BJP aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive term. Sarma underscored the importance of these political shifts, stating that aligning with the BJP is crucial before the 2029 General Elections. Preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections have already commenced, he noted.

Borah's departure marks a major setback for the Assam Congress, which is grappling with internal turmoil. Citing 'alarming' conditions within the party, Borah criticized Congress leaders for controversial remarks, including derogatory comments about Assam movement martyrs and calls for Muslim reservations. Despite these allegations, the Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, maintains that Borah's move will not adversely impact the party.