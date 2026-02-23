Left Menu

Political Shake-Up in Assam: Congress Leaders Eye BJP Amidst Election Rumblings

In a significant political shift, former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah's move to the BJP has sparked expectations of more Congress leaders following suit ahead of crucial state assembly polls. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hints at further defections as the BJP gears up for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:48 IST
Political Shake-Up in Assam: Congress Leaders Eye BJP Amidst Election Rumblings
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a seismic political development in Assam, Bhupen Kumar Borah, the former chief of the state's Congress unit, has defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move comes as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that more Congress leaders are poised to follow suit according to a 'schedule' ahead of the impending assembly elections.

The state is gearing up for assembly polls later this year, with the incumbent BJP aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive term. Sarma underscored the importance of these political shifts, stating that aligning with the BJP is crucial before the 2029 General Elections. Preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections have already commenced, he noted.

Borah's departure marks a major setback for the Assam Congress, which is grappling with internal turmoil. Citing 'alarming' conditions within the party, Borah criticized Congress leaders for controversial remarks, including derogatory comments about Assam movement martyrs and calls for Muslim reservations. Despite these allegations, the Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, maintains that Borah's move will not adversely impact the party.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-UK aircraft parts company director jailed for fraud which caused millions in losses

UPDATE 1-UK aircraft parts company director jailed for fraud which caused mi...

 Global
2
State Department orders nonessential US diplomats to leave Lebanon as tensions with Iran soar

State Department orders nonessential US diplomats to leave Lebanon as tensio...

 United States
3
UPDATE 1-EU adds eight Russian officials to human rights sanctions list

UPDATE 1-EU adds eight Russian officials to human rights sanctions list

 Global
4
7th edition of Asia Economic Dialogue to be held in Pune from Feb 26 to 28

7th edition of Asia Economic Dialogue to be held in Pune from Feb 26 to 28

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026