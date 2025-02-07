Minda Corporation's Impressive Q3 Profit Surge

Auto components maker, Minda Corporation, announced a significant increase in its third-quarter profit after tax, reporting a rise of 25% year-on-year, reaching Rs 65 crore for the period ending December 31, 2024.

The company recorded a profit after tax of Rs 52 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Additionally, operating revenue saw a rise, climbing to Rs 1,253 crore compared to Rs 1,166 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a company statement.

Chairman and Group CEO Ashok Minda attributed this growth to the enhancement of the company's foundation and strategic investments in advanced technology, aiming to foster innovation and operational excellence. The company's board has also approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share. However, shares closed down by 0.64% at Rs 575 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)