Bharti Airtel's Profit Surges Over Five-Fold, Bolstered by Indus Tower Consolidation

Shares of Bharti Airtel increased nearly 4% after the company reported a more than five-fold rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations rose 19%, largely due to the consolidation of the Indus Tower business and tariff hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel's stock experienced a notable 4% rise on Friday, following the release of impressive financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The telecom giant reported a substantial increase in consolidated net profit, more than five times that of the previous year, due to strategic business maneuvers.

Shares closed at Rs 1,677.80 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up 3.60%, having peaked at Rs 1,708 during the day. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the closing price mirrored BSE's growth at Rs 1,678, after reaching an intra-day high of Rs 1,707.55. This surge can be attributed to the consolidation of Indus Tower and the positive effects of recent tariff hikes.

In volume terms, BSE saw 4.69 lakh shares traded, while NSE recorded a staggering 148.73 lakh shares exchanged. Bharti Airtel's quarterly revenue jumped 19% year-on-year to Rs 45,129.3 crore, driven by strong performance in India and Africa. The average revenue per user also saw a rise to Rs 245, underscoring the company's robust financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

