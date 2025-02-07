ITC Ltd Shares Plummet Amidst Profit Decline
ITC Ltd experienced a 2.38% drop in stock price after announcing a 7.27% decline in net profit for the December quarter due to subdued demand and increased input costs. The company's market valuation decreased by Rs 13,137.29 crore, despite a 9.05% revenue increase.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, shares of ITC Ltd experienced a notable decline of over 2% following the company's announcement of a 7.27% fall in consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The stock concluded at Rs 430.90 on the BSE, having dipped by 2.38% during the day, with a more significant decline to Rs 428.50.
Similarly, at the NSE, the shares dropped by 2.49%, closing at Rs 430.10, marking ITC as the biggest laggard among Sensex and Nifty firms. This decline resulted in the company's market valuation shrinking by Rs 13,137.29 crore to a total of Rs 5,39,129.60 crore.
The company attributed the profit decline to subdued demand conditions and a sharp increase in input costs, although revenue from operations rose by 9.05% to Rs 20,349.96 crore in the December quarter. ITC maintained that its performance was resilient despite these challenging circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ITC
- Shares
- Stock Market
- Profit Decline
- BSE
- NSE
- Sensex
- Nifty
- Revenue
- Market Valuation
ALSO READ
Rubio Reaffirms U.S.-Philippine Defense Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions
The Unsettled Legacy of Netaji: A Quest for Closure
NATO's Defense Spending Dilemma: A Crisis Unfolding
Ankit Bawne Suspended: Controversy and Consequences in Ranji Trophy Clash
Netaji's Unseen Chapter: A Legacy Preserved at Noapara Police Station