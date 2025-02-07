Tragedy on Sao Paulo Avenue: Plane Collides with Bus

A tragic incident occurred in Sao Paulo, Brazil, when a small plane collided with a bus on a bustling avenue, leading to the deaths of two individuals. At least two others sustained injuries in the accident, according to the local fire department.

The charred remains of the two victims were discovered in the fuselage of the Beech F90 King Air aircraft. The crash occurred on the Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue, resulting in the plane subsequently striking a bus, as confirmed by fire department officials.

A woman aboard the bus was injured and transported to a hospital, while other passengers evacuated safely, fire department spokesperson Captain Maycon Cristo informed CNN Brasil. Additionally, a biker was hospitalized after being struck by debris, the department added.

(With inputs from agencies.)