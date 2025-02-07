Left Menu

India's Legal Minds Gear Up for Groundbreaking AI & Copyright Moot Court Competition

The Vidhi Pragati: National IP Moot Court Competition, 2025, focusing on Artificial Intelligence and Copyright, aims to nurture legal minds and address contemporary legal challenges. Sponsored by CGPDTM, the event will see participation from law schools nationwide, promoting advocacy and innovation in intellectual property law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:26 IST
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates National IP Moot Court Competition (Image: X/@PiyushGoyalOffc). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster legal education, students participating in an international moot court competition on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) will receive financial backing from The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM). This was announced by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the inaugural ceremony of Vidhi Pragati: National IP Moot Court Competition, 2025, held in the national capital.

Organized by the DPIIT and National Law University Delhi, this event aims to enhance participants' advocacy skills and broaden their understanding of Intellectual Property Laws. Minister Goyal emphasized the need for a robust framework to combat unethical AI practices while promoting the ethical use of technology as a complement, not a substitute, to human intellect.

The event, themed "Artificial Intelligence and Copyright," highlights AI's potential impact on creativity and copyright laws. As the technological landscape evolves, Minister Goyal called for input from experts to adapt regulations accordingly. The competition, scheduled for February 2025, will host 26 teams vying for a Rs 3.25 lakh prize pool, fostering innovation and critical discussion on AI-related legal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

