Mahindra & Mahindra Reports Impressive Q3 Performance Amid Global Challenges

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced a significant 20% increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter, reaching Rs 3,181 crore. This growth follows a PAT of Rs 2,658 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue also saw a 17% growth, coming in at Rs 41,470 crore compared to Rs 35,299 crore in the previous year. In the auto segment, volumes increased by 16% to 2,45,000 units, with utility vehicle volumes reaching 1,42,000.

Despite global headwinds impacting international operations, Mahindra's domestic business displayed robust performance with a firm execution strategy. The company remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in the tractor industry and SUV markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)