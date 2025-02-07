Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Reports Impressive Q3 Performance Amid Global Challenges

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 20% rise in Q3 PAT to Rs 3,181 crore. Revenue increased 17% to Rs 41,470 crore. Auto segment revenue grew 21% with significant gains in market share. Despite international challenges, domestic operations remain strong. The company focuses on executing strategies for sustained growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced a significant 20% increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter, reaching Rs 3,181 crore. This growth follows a PAT of Rs 2,658 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue also saw a 17% growth, coming in at Rs 41,470 crore compared to Rs 35,299 crore in the previous year. In the auto segment, volumes increased by 16% to 2,45,000 units, with utility vehicle volumes reaching 1,42,000.

Despite global headwinds impacting international operations, Mahindra's domestic business displayed robust performance with a firm execution strategy. The company remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in the tractor industry and SUV markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

